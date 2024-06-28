South Africa: Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport Warns Against Scammers

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has warned the public of an email scam targeting individuals and companies that have submitted bids for tenders.

"The department urges the public not to fall for this scam, which instructs bidders to call a specific cell phone number to arrange a meeting."

The department explained that the tender process is transparent.

"Once a bid is closed, there will be no further correspondence with bidders unless clarification is needed, which will be provided in the form of a written letter on official letterhead.

"Additionally, any response will be delivered in writing, not through meetings in person at random venues. Successful bidders will receive a formal letter before any official meetings are arranged to discuss awarded work," the department said on Thursday.

Anyone who has received such email correspondence is urged to contact the department's risk office on e-mail: duduzle.malebo@gauteng.gov.za.