South Africa: Rassie Reaches the Only Conclusion He Could By Confirming Siya Kolisi As Bok Captain

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus confirmed Siya Kolisi will captain the team in 2024 after casting doubt on the situation a few months ago.

'If it ain't broke, don't fix it." Despite publicly musing on whether to change his captain in 2024 earlier this year, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus did the only logical thing - and on Wednesday confirmed Siya Kolisi would lead the team again.

Erasmus raised eyebrows with the comment at a media session in March. It was always a long shot that Kolisi, who made it clear he still wanted to play Test rugby, would be jettisoned.

In 1996, newly appointed Bok coach Andre Markgraaff unceremoniously dumped 1995 World Cup-winning skipper Francois Pienaar five Tests into the new season. Pienaar was concussed in the first of three Tests against the All Blacks and was never selected again.

Although Pienaar's injury was used as the reason for losing the captaincy, the reality was that Markgraaff wanted to go in a new direction. Pienaar's misfortune provided a convenient way out.

If Erasmus seriously entertained changing his captain this year, it would have come with an even more serious backlash. No one is irreplaceable, but Kolisi was very good at Rugby World Cup 2023, his team won the tournament, and he was still available.

It would have taken an exceptionally brave man to...