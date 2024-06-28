Zimbabwe: Freight Alliance Supports Reforms of Border Operations

The Freight and Trade Alliance of Zimbabwe (FTAZ) supports the on-going regulatory framework to reform operations at the country's borders that the Government is rolling out and there is a strong need for all in the freight industry to play a complementary role, FTAZ secretary general Mr Takemore Muketiwa has said.

In a letter to the Clerk of Parliament, Mr Kennedy Chokuda, Mr Muketiwa said Zimbabwe was a developing country and the Government was on the right path when it comes to transforming border operations.

FTAZ affirmed its position following a recent proposal by the Shipping and Forwarders Agents Association of Zimbabwe (SFAAZ), with FTAZ disagreeing with the SFAAZ position of wanting a major reconfiguration of the legal system at borders.

Last week, SFAAZ and the Zimbabwe Cross Border Traders Association (ZCBTA) appeared before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Industry and Commerce where they outlined challenges they were facing.

The forwarding agents and cross-border traders urged the Government to streamline regulations governing their operations at the borders, saying the numerous Statutory Instruments currently in place promote smuggling and misdeclarations.

SFAAZ chief executive Mr Washington Dube said it was imperative that the Government harmonised the legislation.

"There is a proliferation of Statutory Instruments in Zimbabwe. The association recognises the need for SIs but we feel those statutory instruments gazetted can be streamlined. To put that into context, in 2022, 223 (around 19 a month) SIs were issued while in 2023, 249 SIs (around 21 a month) were issued.

"So far in 2024, 104 SIs (around 21 a month) have been issued. In terms of doing business, this makes it onerous to do business and promotes smuggling and misdeclarations," he said.