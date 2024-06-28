Zimbabwe: Police Probe Death of Man At Land Baron's Home

Police are now waiting for post mortem results and ballistic examinations to ascertain the cause of death of a businessman, who reportedly shot himself dead outside the Borrowdale West house of fellow businessman Mr Felix Munyaradzi on Tuesday.

On the fateful day, Amos Kagona was supposed to be in court for a judgment in a case in which he was facing US$3 million fraud charges.

According to reports, widely known in Harare as "Chidhedhedhe", Kagona was one of a group of men who were being accused of defrauding Munyaradzi's company, Delatfin Civil Engineering, of US$3 million.

It is alleged that on Tuesday, Kagona drove to Munyaradzi's house, instead of going to court, where judgement in their case was set to be handed down and shot himself dead.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations were still in progress and confirmed that they were waiting for the results from both the post mortem and ballistics.

"We are still conducting investigations on the case and we will release more details in due course," he said.

Police said Kagona had a note in his pocket which gave details of his Ashdown Park home address, names and phone numbers of his relatives. His gun was close to his body.

According to media reports, when Kagona did not appear in court for judgment, it prompted district public prosecutor, Tafara Chirambira, to apply for a warrant of arrest against him for defaulting court.

His accomplices -- Jacob Muyambo and Saymore Mutakura -- were then remanded in custody for sentencing.

It is the State's case that from August 2015 to March 2018 Kagona, Muyambo and Mutakura teamed up and allegedly defrauded Delatfin Civil Engineering.

The State alleges that Kagona and Mutakura started selling stands, allocated to the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, by Delatfin.

After the sale of the stands, Kudakwashe Wasara would allegedly prepare fake agreements of sale.

It is alleged that the accused would then share the proceeds.

The land stolen is said to be valued at US$3 350 865.

Meanwhile, police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a yet to be identified male adult which occurred along Campbell Road, Bluffhill, Harare on Tuesday.

The body of the victim was found lying on the ground with bruises all over.

These cases also come after police have also intensified investigations into the case in which a suspected cross border smuggler was over the weekend shot dead by three robbers in Beitbridge.

The victim was shot dead while he was guarding his goods after a vehicle he was travelling in had developed a mechanical fault.

The victim, Philmon Chamunorwa Tongoona (33), was in the company of his employee when the incident occurred.

Anyone with information should contact National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 107 or report at any nearest Police Station.