Zimbabwe: Dark and Lovely Shampoo Recalled

27 June 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Precious Manomano

The Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) has directed the removal from the market of 50ml single use Dark and Lovely neutralising shampoo after it emerged that it contains bacteria that might compromise people's immune systems.

In a statement, CPC noted that the 50ml single use neutralising shampoo contained in the Dark and Lovely moisture kit (Regular and Super) and Dark and Lovely anti-breakage kit, reportedly contains bacteria that may lead to scalp infections.

This follows the recall of the same product by the National Consumer Commission (NCC) of South Africa.

CPC said they received notification on the recall by NCC through a notice from COMESA Competition Commission.

The product had been recalled by the manufacturer, L'Oreal.

"The commission is therefore urging members of the public in possession of the 50ml single use neutralising shampoo contained in Dark and Lovely moisture kits (Regular and Super) and Dark and Lovely anti-breakage kit to immediately discontinue use of product and return it to the point of sale for a full refund," said the organisation.

This recall is being made in line with Section 15(1)(e) as read with sub-section 2 (b) of the Consumer Protection Act, which requires the Commission to," recall the goods for repair, replacement or refund if the goods are unsafe" and "carry out a recall programme on any terms required by the Commission".

