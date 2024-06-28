Southern Africa: Finsec Boss Tapfumaneyi Appointed SADC Bourses Chair

Financial Securities Exchange (FINSEC) chief executive officer Mr Collen Tapfumaneyi has been appointed chairperson of the Committee of SADC Stock Exchanges (CoSSE).

This follows elections held at the 64th bi-annual meeting of CoSSE on June 18, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Mr Tapfumaneyi takes over from Mr Thapelo Tsheole, former CEO of Botswana Stock Exchange, who led CoSSE with distinction for the past seven years.

Lusaka Securities Exchange (LUSE) CEO Mr Nicholas Kabaso was elected CoSSE vice-chairman.

Mr Tapfumaneyi possesses vast experience in capital and commodity markets spanning East, West and Southern Africa as well as South Asia. He has been instrumental in driving capital markets innovation, automation and financial inclusion and has worked closely with most securities and commodity exchanges across the continent.

He also currently sits on the Steering Committee of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Association of African Commodities Exchanges.

Mr Kabaso has an impeccable track record in financial services spanning fund management, advisory, banking and capital markets. He brings to CoSSE extensive knowledge and expertise in financial markets.

CoSSE was established in 1997 and is a collective body of the various stock exchanges in the SADC region.

It is made up of 14 Stock Exchanges in SADC, operating in 13 SADC member states. Members of CoSSE are Stock Exchange of Angola (BODIVA), Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE), Stock Exchange of Mozambique (BVM), Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), Eswatini Stock Exchange (ESE), Financial Securities Exchange (FINSEC), Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), Lusaka Stock Exchange (LuSE) Seychelles Stock Exchange (MERJ), Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE), Maseru Securities Exchange (MSM), Namibia Stock Exchange (NSX), Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM) and the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE).

Although CoSSE is essentially a private sector association, it forms part of SADC structures as it has a formal status under the SADC Finance and Investment Protocol (FIP).

The main objective of COSSE is to promote the development of efficient, fair and transparent securities markets within the region.