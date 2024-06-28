Malawi: Nust, Lilongwe University in Bio-Fertiliser Deal

The National University of Science and Technology (Nust) has partnered with Malawi's Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources to develop an eco-friendly bio-fertiliser, which will help boost crop productivity and enhance food security in the two countries.

The Research Council of Zimbabwe (RCZ) has since set up a bio-fertiliser research centre at Nust and the project is now going into the second and final phase before the full commercialisation of the product.

The project will be housed at the Professor Phineas Makhurane Technovation Centre. Under the first phase, scientists from Nust and the University of Agriculture and Natural Resources joined forces to develop the bio-fertiliser.

Bio-fertiliser production is also aimed at reducing the negative effects on the natural environment brought about by the overuse of chemical fertilisers which are also a cost to the farmer.

During their study, the scientists noted that the impact of chemical fertilisers has led to soil erosion, reduction of biodiversity and greenhouse gas emissions resulting in climate change and global warming, which is a serious threat to the sustainability of food systems in Africa.

In an interview at the Nust Innovation Centre yesterday, RCZ research prioritisation, control and coordination manager Dr Timothy Marango said they used US$30 000 under the first phase and US$50 000 in the second phase.

"As a nation, we are mandated to do resource mobilisation for research purposes to ensure that we achieve Vision 2030 goals and National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1). We aim to change the lives of the people for the better," he said.

RCZ was established in 1986 to promote, direct, supervise and coordinate research. One of its major functions is advising the Government on issues of research for sustainable development. It also provides an exceptional forum for interaction and discussion for the mutual benefit of Government, academia and industrialists.

RCZ's role is that of a catalyst, and having identified broad areas of concern, it consults and brings together relevant experts to define a programme of work and to seek out sources of funds.

The organisation establishes links with professional bodies and centres of excellence to enhance the quality of its role as a facilitator of national and international collaboration.

Bio-fertiliser project principal investigator, Dr Thembekile Ncube said the project is aimed at producing bio-fertiliser from a consortium of microorganisms with the whole idea being to release nutrients from the soil using natural systems.

"In other words, we are going environmentally friendly and also ensuring food security in the country as we have some organisms that can mitigate drought stress as well," she said.