Zimbabwe: Two Leagues, Two Players, Same Dream

Prince Ndiripo and Jeremiah Makangira are both playing Division One football.

They both lead the goal scorers' charts in their different regions.

Norton Community forward, Makangira is currently the joint top-scorer in the Northern Region Soccer League with Black Rhinos forward Everson Feremba on 10 goals.

Ndiripo, who plies his trade for St Paul's Musami has so far managed three goals, two behind the Eastern Region Soccer League's top-scorer.

Despite the two players plying their trade in different regions, they share the same dream -- to play in the Premiership and eventually become Warriors internationals.

Makangira, a MWOS reject seems to have found his mojo at his former paymaster's arch-rivals, Norton Community having already bagged 10 goals and weighed in with four assists so far this season.

He was laid off by MWOS during the mid-season transfer window of 2023 despite having played a key role in the team's promotion into Division One with 16 goals in 2022.

For six months he found himself on the sidelines before crossing to Norton and joining MWOS' rivals at the start of 2024.

He credits his form to hard work and support.

"I think my secret to success is the hard work I put up in training and also the support I get from my teammates," he said.

As the season enters its second-period Makangira has set himself a target of 25 goals.

"My target for this season is 25 goals and I believe it is an achievable target if I continue to work hard and have the support of my team.

"It is a dream of every player to play in the Premier Soccer League with the ultimate goal of representing your country and I believe if I continue to work hard then nothing will stop me from achieving my goals," said Makangira.

Representing the Warriors and playing in the top-flight is the dream being shared by Ndiripo, who has three goals and five assists to his name from five games.

"My target this year is to have a stellar season and to be the top goal-scorer in our league and make it to the top.

"I want to play with the big boys (Premier League). "It is a dream of every player to play for his country and that is my target," said Ndiripo.

Ndiripo is also looking forward to playing a pivotal role in helping St Paul's Musami in the Eastern Region Soccer League.

St Paul's Musami are marking their return to professional football after more than five decades.

"As a team, our target is to maintain our status in Division One and finish the season in a respectable position and I want to be part of the team that will play that pivotal role," said Ndiripo.