Mozambique: Health Minister Calls for Efficient Distribution of Medicines

Maputo — Mozambican Health Minister Armindo Tiago has called for the creation of an efficient method for distribution of medicines and health products in order to ensure efficiency in their availability.

According to Tiago, who was speaking on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the Coordinating Council of Pharmaceutical Logistics and Medical Supplies, which took place on Thursday, in Maputo, in order to bring efficiency and availability of medicines throughout the country, there is a need to create a single logistical command structure.

"The redistribution of warehouses in the supply chain in favor of intermediary and transit warehouses, strategically located, may bring significant advantages that will be summarized in the reduction of storage costs, transport costs, the reduction of risks of loss, as well as the speedy delivery of medicines to health units', the minister said.

Tiago believes that, to ensure efficiency, "The first element is to take on board the concept and principle used in the health sector, which is to use scientific evidence to make decisions based on facts and not assumptions. The second element is to work with all the institutions in the health sector and other sectors to ensure that their activity can run optimally and, finally, building capacity as an institution'.

According to Tiago, the Council of Pharmaceutical Logistics and Medical Supplies needs to be strengthened in its capacity building as an institution with trained human resources.

"It should draw up a human resources development plan so that, in the near future, it can achieve the objectives of efficiency in the management of medicines and medical equipment', he said.