South Africa: DA Announces National Executive Members As Part of the GNU

After almost a month of intensive negotiations, the Democratic Alliance (DA) is proud to announce that we have agreed to a deal to be part of the Government of National Unity (GNU) to enact the will of the South African people delivered through an historic and decisive General Election on 29 May 2024.

The message delivered from the South African electorate has been heard loud and clear. No political party achieved an outright majority, and citizens want politicians to cast aside their differences and work together for the benefit of the people.

The DA is proud to rise to the challenge, and take our place, for the very first time, at the seat of national government where we can introduce our track record of governance excellence, zero tolerance for corruption, and pragmatic policymaking based on outcome and not intent. The mission to create an open, opportunity society for all South Africans now becomes our sole focus as we work the levers of the highest level of government in our country.

The formulation of the DA's National Executive Member offering takes into consideration skills and expertise, qualifications and experience, and diversity, while ensuring that our parliamentary caucus retains key members to exercise oversight over all national departments. I am proud to announce the 12 Cabinet and Deputy Ministers as follows:

Cabinet Ministers:

Minister of Agriculture - John Steenhuisen

Minister of Basic Education - Siviwe Gwarube

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure - Dean Macpherson

Minister of Home Affairs - Dr Leon Schreiber

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment - Dr Dion George

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies - Solly Malatsi

Deputy Ministers:

Deputy Minister of Finance - Ashor Sarupen

Deputy Minister of Energy and Electricity - Samantha Graham-Maré

Deputy Minister of Small Business Development - Jane Sithole

Deputy Minister of Higher Education - Dr Mimmy Gondwe

Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition - Andrew Whitfield

Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation - Sello Seitlholo

It will be the single most important task for this cabinet in the coming 5-year term to make a meaningful difference in the lives of all South Africans, and to tap into South Africa's limitless potential as one of the brightest and most resilient democracies in the world.

We look forward to being part of a new era in South Africa's democratic journey, and to bringing real and tangible change to the millions of citizens who voted for it. As we embark upon this new chapter for South Africa, the DA looks forward to playing its part in ensuring South Africa's ultimate success and prosperity.