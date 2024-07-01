South Africa: 'Unprecedented' Government of National Unity to Roll Up Its Sleeves

President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially announced his new cabinet and South Africa is now firmly into the seventh administration - led by what the President has termed an "unprecedented" Government of National Unity (GNU).

The President announced the members of cabinet on Sunday evening, about a month after the National and Provincial Elections were held on 29 May 2024.

"The incoming government will prioritise rapid, inclusive and sustainable economic growth and the creation of a more just society by tackling poverty and inequality," President Ramaphosa assured the country, as he addressed the nation from the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

This year's General Election results produced no outright majority winner - tasking various political leaders to work together to form a government, much like what was required at the dawn of democracy in 1994.

Some 11 political formations have come together and signed a Statement of Intent to work together to form a GNU, reflective of the representatives from those parties.

"The establishment of the Government of National Unity in its current form is unprecedented in the history of our democracy. We have had to consider how to form the new government in a manner that advances the national interest, that gives due consideration to the outcome of the election and that makes use of the respective capabilities within each of the parties.

"We have had to consider not only the immediate needs of the country. We have also had to consider the stability, effectiveness and durability of the government we are establishing," he said.

WATCH | Cabinet announcement

READ| Meet SA's new cabinet

Serving all South Africans

With Ministers and Deputy Ministers now coming from a plethora of parties, President Ramaphosa told the nation that those appointed to those positions will work to serve all South Africans and not just those who voted for them.

"These men and women we have appointed to the executive are drawn from all corners of our country. They reflect the diversity of our nation. They have a responsibility to work together to serve the people as a whole.

"None of the members of the National Executive has been appointed to serve the interests of a particular constituency, a particular party or a particular section of society," he said.

Strengthening democracy

Turning to the length of time it has taken to form a cabinet, President Ramaphosa soothed concerned South Africans - pointing out that other countries have taken longer to walk the same path.

"[Many] people have pointed to the experiences of other countries that have a far longer history of democracy, where the formation of multi-party governments have sometimes taken several months.

"As a relatively young democracy, we should be proud that we have moved to establish a government comprised of eleven parties within such a short space of time.

"Through our discussions we have been able to build consensus on the tasks of government. We have shown that there are no problems that are too difficult or too intractable that they cannot be solved through dialogue," he emphasised.

National Dialogue

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With the cabinet announced, a National Dialogue is expected to be convened by the incoming GNU and other formations in the "spirit of partnership and collaboration".

"Through this National Dialogue, all parties, civil society groups, labour, business and other stakeholders will be invited to work together to address the critical challenges facing the nation.

"We call on all South Africans to participate in the National Dialogue and to give their support to this Government of National Unity as it begins its work.

"As the leaders of political parties, as Ministers and Deputy Ministers, as public representatives, we understand and accept the responsibility that we bear. We have all been called upon to serve the people of this country, and we will do so to the utmost of our ability," President Ramaphosa concluded.