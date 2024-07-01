Angola: Over 170 Books Raised for Camulemba Community in Huila Province

Lubango — At least 172 books were collected in the pilot phase of the "Doe Livro Transforme Mentes" (Donate Book Transform Minds) project, to create a reading space called "Camulemba Library", in the municipality of Quilengues, in the province of Huíla.

The intervention project in the Educational Community is the result of the initiative of a group of 20 teachers from School nº 225 of the 1st and 2nd cycle, in the latter including students in the Legal and Biological Sciences courses, with a student community of 700 students, in the Camulemba sector, 150 km from the municipal seat of Quilengues municipality.

The project coordinator, Laurindo Brinco, highlighted that it aims to collect books to create a library in that rural community, an area where students face many difficulties in acquiring teaching materials .

He highlighted that while the teachers understood how to implement an initiative with the support of Huila residents, to collect books and reverse the current situation.

Laurindo Brinco considered this positive balance, as the quality of a donation is not judged by the quantity, but rather by the gesture of each person who joins the cause, whose objective is to contribute to the multidimensional development of Camulemba students.

He highlighted that the first phase of the official campaign took place from the 15th to the 28th of the current month and the second phase will run until the 29th of July, whose books should be delivery to the Mediateca do Lubango and by the end of the process the aim is to place 500 several manuals. BP/MS/MRA/DOJ