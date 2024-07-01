South Africa: Tyla Gives the Performance of her Life at 2024 BET Awards

1 July 2024
Fame Frenzy (Cape Town)

Just when we thought South African superstar Tyla had shown us all her tricks, she brought the most energy to the BET Awards.

Over the weekend, the singer performed her chart-topping hit Jump onstage alongside Gunna and Skillibeng.

From her backup dancers to her set design, the 22-year-old delivered a stellar performance. As always, her signature dance moves were an effortless lesson on how to command stage presence.

The cherry on the cake was winning Best International Act and Best New Artist. Upon receiving the award, Tyla said, "Guys, I did not prepare anything. But I just wanted to say thank you to my Tigers, my family, my team. Thank you to BET for always pushing the culture."

She also let her fans know that she would be performing soon, "so get ready."

X users were quick to give Tyla her flowers.

"She did it again and for sho she will do it again. South Africa stand up...m," commented pop culture commentator thapelo.

Fashion designer Beko Simnikiwe added, "Y'all American don't love Tyla y'all can't tell me otherwise. Girl keep flying the South African flag high."

Another highlight was Makhadzi taking Best New International Act.

Other winners of the night included Victoria Monét who won the Video of the Year award. Usher received the Lifetime Achievement Award. The surprise performance of the evening was Lauryn Hill and YG Marley.

Here is a list of all the winners

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Fame Frenzy. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.