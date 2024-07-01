Just when we thought South African superstar Tyla had shown us all her tricks, she brought the most energy to the BET Awards.

Over the weekend, the singer performed her chart-topping hit Jump onstage alongside Gunna and Skillibeng.

From her backup dancers to her set design, the 22-year-old delivered a stellar performance. As always, her signature dance moves were an effortless lesson on how to command stage presence.

The cherry on the cake was winning Best International Act and Best New Artist. Upon receiving the award, Tyla said, "Guys, I did not prepare anything. But I just wanted to say thank you to my Tigers, my family, my team. Thank you to BET for always pushing the culture."

She also let her fans know that she would be performing soon, "so get ready."

X users were quick to give Tyla her flowers.

"She did it again and for sho she will do it again. South Africa stand up...m," commented pop culture commentator thapelo.

Fashion designer Beko Simnikiwe added, "Y'all American don't love Tyla y'all can't tell me otherwise. Girl keep flying the South African flag high."

Another highlight was Makhadzi taking Best New International Act.

Other winners of the night included Victoria Monét who won the Video of the Year award. Usher received the Lifetime Achievement Award. The surprise performance of the evening was Lauryn Hill and YG Marley.

Here is a list of all the winners