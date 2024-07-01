Kenya: Youths March in Nairobi to Honor Victims of Anti-Budget Protests, Candlelight Vigil Held At Uhuru Park

Nairobi — Dozens of youths waving Kenyan flags marched to Jeevanjee Gardens in Nairobi on Sunday in tribute to those killed during last week's anti-budget protests.

Viral video clips on platforms such as X and TikTok show the youth gathered, singing the National Anthem to honor the departed souls. They later proceeded to Uhuru Park for a candle lighting event in remembrance of those who lost their lives during the nationwide demonstrations ahead of Tuesday's protests.

Hundreds of youths also visited Kenyatta National Hospital to donate blood for those injured during the anti-Finance Bill protests.

According to a circulating online calendar of events, the Gen Zs announced a seven-day journey to the New Saba Saba National Vigil for those who died. Starting July 1, 2024, the Gen Zs will dress in clothes depicting the Kenyan National Flag colors and will hang the National Flag in various places, including house balconies, cars, and public service vehicles.

"On July 2, with the support of the Police Reforms Working Group, they will pay a courtesy call to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to present their grievances on police brutality and the killings witnessed during the protests. They will thereafter issue a notice for a peaceful Saba Saba rally," read the online flyer.

The Gen Zs also vowed to disclose the names of government officials involved in corruption cases before and after their appointments to public office.

Human rights organizations have documented at least 20 deaths arising from the anti-Finance Bill protests, even as President William Ruto insisted that only six people died in the chaos witnessed on June 25 and June 27.

Police have been accused of conducting a violent crackdown despite the High Court temporarily ordering security forces to halt the firing of live rounds, rubber-coated metal bullets, tear gas, and water cannons into crowds.