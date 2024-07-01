Kenya: Ruto Open to Dialogue With Gen Z On X Space

Nairobi — President William Ruto on Sunday expressed willingness to engage in dialogue with Generation Z, who have been protesting against his administration's tax policies and governance issues.

President Ruto stated his readiness to converse with them on their preferred platform, including at X Space, to improve Kenya.

The youth have been organizing nationwide protests for two weeks over the Finance Bill 2024, which Ruto ultimately withdrew in response to pressure.

"I'm ready to engage with them to understand their issues," he said during a televised joint media interview.

When asked about the perceived disconnect between the youth and the government, President Ruto affirmed his awareness of their challenges and pledged to address their concerns comprehensively.

"I have young people in the house and I know some of their concerns," he said.

The X Space platform has recently seen heightened activity, with youth using it to voice their concerns that they want President Ruto to address.

President Ruto took the opportunity to express satisfaction with the crisis, noting that it has provided an opportunity for the nation to engage in meaningful dialogue.

"I am happy that this crisis is here with us and its time for us to have a conversation," he said.