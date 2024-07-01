Kenya: Youths March in Tribute to Anti-Budget Protest Victims in Nairobi

Dozens of youths waving Kenyan flags marched to Jeevanjee Gardens on Sunday to pay tribute to those killed during last week's anti-budget protests.

Videos posted on various online platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), show the youths, predominantly from Generation Z, gathering to sing the National Anthem in honour of the departed souls.

The youths later proceeded to Uhuru Park for a candlelight vigil in remembrance of those who lost their lives during the nationwide demonstrations ahead of Tuesday's protests. The unexpected events appeared to catch the police by surprise, as leaders continued to avoid addressing the protests in public forums, including churches.

Last week, the Gen Zs announced a seven-day journey to the New Saba Saba National Vigil for those who died. Starting July 1, 2024, the Gen Zs will dress in clothes depicting the colors of the Kenyan flag, share flag pictures, and hang flags in various places, including house balconies, cars, and public service vehicles.

On Tuesday, the Gen Zs, supported by the Police Reforms Working Group, will pay a courtesy call to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to present their grievances on police brutality and the killings witnessed during the protests. They will also issue a notice for a peaceful Saba Saba rally. Additionally, the group vowed to disclose the names of individuals in government involved in corruption cases before and after their appointments to public office.

Ruto Promises Engagement Amidst Ongoing Protests

On Sunday during a State House media briefing, the President addressed the protests by Kenyan youths over the Finance Bill 2024, promising to engage with them and address their concerns. Speaking during a church service at the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Diocese of Nyahururu, Ruto expressed pride in the young people who had stepped forward in large numbers to peacefully and democratically voice their grievances over the contentious bill.

"They have stepped forward peacefully and without tribalism, and I want to tell them that we are going to engage them. We are going to have a conversation so that together we can build a greater nation. I want to assure them that we are concerned about their issues," said Ruto.

President Defends Administration Amidst Accusations

President Ruto defended his administration against accusations of excessive police brutality during the protests, asserting that his government operates within the law. Speaking during a joint media interview on Sunday, Ruto stated, "I have no blood on my hands," and emphasized that any loss of life is a grave concern. "Any life that is lost is something that must bother everybody, including myself," he said.

While human rights organizations have reported that the death toll stands at 24, President Ruto contested this figure, stating that investigations are ongoing to determine the accurate number. "I do not understand where they got the number from, but what is clear is that investigations will tell us the truth," he said.

The President defended the actions of the police, asserting that they were doing their job and that criminals had infiltrated the protests, causing destruction, including the burning of Parliament and other critical government infrastructure. "Criminals have caused immense harm and I must protect everybody, especially innocent people," he stated. He reiterated his commitment to upholding the law and assured that there would be no extrajudicial killings under his leadership.

Addressing the Nation's Debt Crisis

He also expressed regret over the withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024, a decision that will force the government to borrow an additional Sh1 trillion for the Financial Year 2024/2025. He lamented the impact this would have on Kenya's already strained debt situation. "I have been working to remove Kenya from a debt trap, but unfortunately that is not going to happen anytime soon," he said.

Despite the withdrawal of the bill, Ruto praised Members of Parliament who supported it, calling them "heroes" and suggesting that those who opposed it would regret their decision in the future. "In years to come, Kenyans will appreciate the efforts of the MPs who were for the Bill," he noted. He acknowledged that better communication might have helped in persuading Kenyans of the bill's benefits. "My regret is that we didn't explain ourselves better," he admitted.

Willingness to Engage with Generation Z

Regarding the protests, President Ruto expressed his readiness to engage in dialogue with Generation Z, who have been actively demonstrating against his administration's tax policies and governance issues. He indicated his willingness to converse with the youth on their preferred platforms, including X Space, to work towards improving Kenya. "I'm ready to engage with them to understand their issues," he said. The youth have organized nationwide protests for two weeks over the Finance Bill 2024. Ruto's willingness to engage was seen as a response to the perceived disconnect between the youth and the government. "I have young people in the house, and I know some of their concerns," he stated.

Addressing the #RutoMustGo Hashtag

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During the media interview at State House, the President was asked about the trending hashtag #RutoMustGo, stating that it does not bother him as Kenyans have a constitutional right to express their opinions and hold his administration accountable. "Everybody is entitled to their opinion. I have a job to do. Citizens are free to engage in any discourse they want. Those are the fruits and signs of a democracy," he remarked.

In response to claims by human rights organizations that 24 lives were lost during the protests, Ruto insisted that the official count is 19. "I have no blood on my hands. According to the records I have, 19 people died. It's very unfortunate, and in a democracy, that should not be part of our conversation," he stated.

Commitment to the Rule of Law

The President's remarks come amid ongoing tension and scrutiny over the government's handling of the protests and the subsequent fatalities. He reiterated his commitment to addressing the concerns raised and ensuring that the rule of law prevails in Kenya. He maintained that criminal elements had exploited the protests to wreak havoc. "I have kept my promise that there would be no extrajudicial killings in Kenya," he asserted, reaffirming his stance against unlawful state actions.