Zimbabwe: Police Identify Victims in Fatal Karoi-Binga Road Accident

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has identified victims of the fatal road traffic accident that occurred on June 27 at the 106-kilometre peg along Karoi-Binga Road.

Five people were killed and 26 others injured when a Nissan UD truck carrying 38 passengers and a load of goods veered off the road and overturned.

The driver and truck owner, Calvin Ngwaudzo fled the scene and police have since launched a manhunt.

The victims have been identified as "Mwarianesu Tivarasi, a male adult of Mapindu Village, Siakobvu.

Asan Zvitauro (38), a male adult of Shambaropa Village, Siakobvu.

Patrick Maregere (57), a male adult of Kasinamoyo Village, Siakobvu.

Wayne Donono (22), a male adult of Kasinamoyo Village, Siakobvu.

Aaron Chikato (32), a male adult of Mutsoo Village, Siakobvu."

The truck was overloaded with 34 passengers sitting on top of a large cargo load, which included 5 tons of maize, 2 grinding mills, various groceries, and roofing materials.

"As a result, some passengers were thrown out of the loading box while others were trapped under the load."

Nyathi urged motorists not to exceed their vehicles' loading capacity and to refrain from mixing goods with passengers when travelling.