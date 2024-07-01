Zimbabwe: Fire Breaks Out At Mnangagwa's Residence Days After Security Breaches

A fire broke out late Friday night at the home of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's son and Deputy Finance Minister David Kudakwashe.

This comes days after two separate break-ins were reported at the same property.

Police earlier on Friday said they had launched investigations into the security breaches that happened on June 23.

In the first incident, the intruder reportedly took documents, laptops and an iPad belonging to the Deputy Finance Minister before dumping them on the rooftop after police officers were called to survey the area.

In another incident, the intruder allegedly left cartridges outside his bedroom door and lawn.

In a statement, Police Commissioner Paul Nyathi said a fire broke out on Friday at 2330 hours and investigations were underway.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that investigations are currently underway in connection with a fire incident which occurred at the house of the deputy minister for finance, economic development and investment promotion, honourable Kudakwashe David Mnangagwa on 28th June 2024 at 2330 hours.

"More details will be availed in due course," Nyathi said.