Uganda: Minister Magyezi Directs Tororo Taxi Operators to Stay in Park

Local Government minister Raphael Magyezi has directed Tororo municipal authority to ensure that all taxis operate from inside the park.

During his visit to cause trade order in Tororo Municipality, Magyezi toured ungazetted markets where he interacted with vendors asking them to relocate to Tororo central Market, a government facility.

"I have decided to visit all the three markets because it's cost effective to be in government facility. So, have told them to shift to Tororo central market since we still have vacate lockups," he said.

It's here that the minister also learnt that taxi operators in the district have abandoned the park where the government spent billions of shillings through the USMID programme, creating stages outside the park.

With this considered to be one of the reasons why vendors are equally not paying tax dues to the municipality due to low sales, Magyezi became concerned.

"Once the taxis go inside the park, the passengers will buy a few things here and there in the shops. This can facilitate the vendors to pay the municipal council with ease," said Magyezi.

The minister ordered for enforcement to ensure all taxis operating within the municipality to operate inside the park.

"The Tororo municipal authority has to enforce trade order if we're to change situation in the taxi" Magyezi ordered.

But the frustrated taxi operators blame their decision on unit cars and trucks that are equally carrying passengers.

"We have problems of big trucks and unit cars from Mombasa. They carry passengers on the way. So passengers are not seen inside the taxi park and security are aware about this," Muhammad Mwima, the chairperson Tororo taxi operators, sai.

However, security heads claim they have tried all they can to manage the situation but are always frustrated by the municipal leadership.

"The municipal council doe not respond to the guidance. There is a lot of political interference. So, we're grateful by the minister for coming here and directing on this," Nixon Owole, Tororo Resident District Commissioners, said.

The directive following reports that Tororo Municipal Council was making huge losses in local revenue collection as a result of traders defying to pay council dues.