Uganda: Nyamutoro Introduces 'Kana Ka Mbata' Kenzo

30 June 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Samuel Muhimba

Singer Eddy Kenzo and fiancé Phiona Nyamutoro, on Saturday, made it official with a traditional introduction ceremony.

In a private ceremony hosted in Buziga off Ggaba road, Nyamutoro - who is also the State Minister for Energy and Mineral Development - introduced Kenzo to her family.

The ceremony was attended by close family and friends, with Kenzo looking dapper in traditional attire while Nyamutoro looked stunning in a colourful dress.

The couple exchanged love and were blessed by elders and friends, signifying the official union of their family.

Nyamutoro, who hails from Nebbi District, took to social media to share photos from the ceremony, expressing her love and gratitude for Kenzo.

"To much more laughter, unbounded joy and unprecedented love," she posted.

She further posted, "The best man in the world is my best friend. Nebbi is so ready..."

Fans and well-wishers have since flooded social media with congratulatory messages, wishing the couple a lifetime of happiness and love.

Kenzo confirmed his relationship with Nyamutoro in April when he revealed they had a child together.

Whereas the couple is yet to announce their wedding date, it is clear that they are deeply in love and committed to each other.

