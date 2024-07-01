Rwanda: Ngororero - Habineza Vows to Increase Internet Connectivity

The chairperson and presidential candidate of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda, Frank Habineza, has promised to increase internet connectivity to scale up the use of technology in various sectors notably agriculture and security.

Reflecting on the previous manifesto where the party proposed the provision of a satellite which would help the country in maintaining security, Habineza said more satellites will be launched if he is elected president.

"We will launch more satellites that scale up internet connection to improve technology in agriculture and security if you vote for me and vote for our parliamentary candidates who have various experiences," he told the Ngororero residents at a rally on Saturday, June 29.

Habineza said more efforts will be put in addressing youth unemployment by providing technical schools per sector in regard to existing economic activities and resources for young people to learn hands on skills.

Meanwhile Alphonse Nshimyimana, a shopkeeper in Kabaya market and his colleagues welcomed the party's plan to subsidize fertilizers.

He said: "I like their pledge of subsidizing fertilizers, it is something essential because Ngororero has a lot of tea plantations."