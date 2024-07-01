Rwanda: Ngororero - Habineza Vows to Increase Internet Connectivity

30 June 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Germain Nsanzimana

The chairperson and presidential candidate of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda, Frank Habineza, has promised to increase internet connectivity to scale up the use of technology in various sectors notably agriculture and security.

Reflecting on the previous manifesto where the party proposed the provision of a satellite which would help the country in maintaining security, Habineza said more satellites will be launched if he is elected president.

"We will launch more satellites that scale up internet connection to improve technology in agriculture and security if you vote for me and vote for our parliamentary candidates who have various experiences," he told the Ngororero residents at a rally on Saturday, June 29.

Habineza said more efforts will be put in addressing youth unemployment by providing technical schools per sector in regard to existing economic activities and resources for young people to learn hands on skills.

Meanwhile Alphonse Nshimyimana, a shopkeeper in Kabaya market and his colleagues welcomed the party's plan to subsidize fertilizers.

ALSO: Rwanda files to acquire over 300,000 satellites

He said: "I like their pledge of subsidizing fertilizers, it is something essential because Ngororero has a lot of tea plantations."

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.