Zimbabwe: Zimplats Share Trust Sinks U.S.$100k for Piped Water, Classrooms and Clinic Projects

THE Zimplats Mhondoro-Ngezi, Chegutu, Zvimba Community Share Ownership Trust (CSOT) has pumped US$100 000 this year alone into three rural development projects to transform marginalised communities.

These include a piped water initiative at Neuso business centre, Gavhunga Primary School classroom block rehabilitation and the establishment of a clinic in Zvimba district.

Minister of State for Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Marian Chombo officially commissioned two of the three projects; the classrooms at Gavhunga repaired after hailstorms damaged structures last year, and a piped water scheme at Neuso.

Speaking at Neuso, Chombo hailed the CSOT for spearheading projects transforming communities and helping government fulfil President Emmerson Mnangagwa's vision anchored on the National Development Strategy (NDS 1).

"Earlier, we commissioned the Gavhunga classroom block which had been destroyed by hailstorms and burrowed by termites. Now we are here at Neuso to commission the piped water scheme, all made possible through the community share ownership scheme.

"We are not merely cutting ribbons, but this signifies that we are building our country brick-by-brick, stone upon stone. We are also fulfilling the President's broad vision and NDS," said the minister.

She told the gathering that in 2011, the government engaged Zimplats to establish the CSOT in order to champion life-changing initiatives for communities from which the platinum giant exploits its mineral resource.

"...for the past 13 years, the scheme has managed to undertake many projects, which include construction of classroom blocks, teachers' accommodation in many schools, drilling boreholes, building bridges and roads, construction of clinics and buying ambulances," said Chombo, who is also Zvimba North Member of Parliament.

Zimplats Mhondoro-Ngezi, Chegutu, Zvimba CSOT chief executive officer, Wilson Chinzou pledged commitment to further bring various developmental projects to the three beneficiary districts.

"All the people in Mhondoro-Ngezi, Chegutu and Zvimba are beneficiaries of this trust, so we will reach out to everyone in every corner possible to help with various projects.

"We look forward to allocating more resources this year, towards year-end, to enable us to get into districts and embark on more projects," said Chinzou.

He hinted at the establishment of a Disaster Relief Fund to be activated during weather-induced phenomena like hailstorms and other calamities.

Also, Chinzou said the CSOT will set aside finances to set up an Education Fund to avail bursaries to gifted but underprivileged learners.

A model of excellence, the CSOT is underwritten by trustees, chaired by Chief Chirau, and generates funds through significant shareholding in Zimplats and its offshoot franchises such as Palmline, among others.

Neuso Ward 2 Councillor Francis Garakara thanked the CSOT for bringing relief to thousands of inhabitants of Neuso business centre, who now have access to safe drinking water following the drilling of boreholes and installation of a piped water scheme.

"Our people were at risk of dying of diseases such as cholera due to drinking dirty water. Having running water from taps has enhanced the health and sanitation at Neuso, we are so grateful," Garakara told New Zimbabwe.com.