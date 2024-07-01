Uganda: Museveni's Brother Warns Youth Against Demonstrations, Calls for Innovation

Nuwagira made these remarks during the grand launch of the Patriotic League PLU Youth Forum, themed "Youth Leadership and Civil Engagement: Building Tomorrow's Leaders Today."

President Museveni's brother, Michael Nuwagira, popularly known as Toyota, has cautioned young people against the dangers of participating in demonstrations, citing the recent protests in Kenya as a reference.

His warning came after deadly protests in Kenya, where young people engaged in property destruction, including an attack on the country's Parliament.

Nuwagira made these remarks during the grand launch of the Patriotic League PLU Youth Forum, themed "Youth Leadership and Civil Engagement: Building Tomorrow's Leaders Today."

Specifically condemning the youth protests in Kenya, Nuwagira who is also the National Vice Chairperson PLU, emphasised that true patriotism requires a deep love for the nation and fellow citizens.

"Those who are demonstrating in other countries don't love their country," he said.

He urged Ugandan youth to avoid such activities and instead embrace innovation and self-reliance, advocating for a shift away from dependence on government employment.

"We don't want the young people to wait for the government to employ them. We believe they are the innovators," he stated, reflecting a growing emphasis on entrepreneurship among the nation's youth.

The PLU Youth Forum aims to foster leadership and civic engagement among young people, encouraging active participation in the country's development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Innovation Governance Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nuwagira reiterated the importance of constructive engagement and innovation.

"If you are patriotic, you will love the country, you will love one another," he affirmed.

The forum provides a platform for young leaders to discuss and develop strategies to address the myriad challenges facing Uganda's youth, underscoring the importance of proactive and positive contributions to national development.

Joy Busingye, the chairperson of the PLU Youth Professional Forum, stressed the importance of rallying young people to advocate for good governance and patriotism.

Her call to action is seen as a push for the youth to take a proactive role in shaping Uganda's future, aligning with broader national goals of economic independence and social development.