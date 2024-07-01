Rwanda: Parliamentary Polls - RPF Pledges Sustained Development in Kamonyi

Parliamentary hopefuls of the ruling RPF-Inkotanyi and its allied parties on Sunday, June 30, said that they intend to build from the existing achievements to further execute the party's manifesto if they are voted for in the upcoming general elections slated for July.

The pledge was echoed during a campaign rally in Kamonyi District's Ngoma Stadium, where more than 35,000 RPF supporters converged to listen to the candidates.

The RPF-led coalition fronted 80 candidates for the upcoming legislature. In Kamonyi District, RPF candidates for parliamentary seats include Prisca Uwamahoro and Jean-Paul Munyandamutsa.

"RPF Inkotanyi and our allied parties will always deliver on its promises, we have never been about just words but also actions. We are committed to bettering the lives of Kamonyi (District) residents and all Rwandans at large," RPF campaign manager in Kamonyi, Jacques Rutsinga told cheering crowds.

Rutsinga pointed out that Kamonyi District has seen several developments under the RPF leadership.

He shared examples such as the current access to electricity, which stands at 60 percent.

"Today, access to clean water stands at 80 percent and we want to reach 100 percent in the coming years. In Nyamiyaga, agriculture has developed, and our area is popularly known for its cassava and rice, particularly in Rukunguri."

However, Rutsinga asserted; "The majority of Kamonyi residents are still living in rural areas, only 30 percent reside in the district's capital, We want to increase that number so that the majority of our population in Kamonyi can have access to all the services needed."

Other notable achievements, Rutsinga said, include infrastructure where the district is now home to a national-level stadium as well as road networks that connect the district to the wider market.

For Prisca Uwamahoro, "RPF Inkotanyi stands for the dignity of all Rwandans and the ability to shape our future."

She reminded residents of Kamonyi District to also vote for RPF Chairman and Flagbearer, Paul Kagame, who is also on the run for Rwanda's next Head of State.

"We are here in the capacity of RPF-Inkotanyi and allied parties. The message is clear. Vote for RPF and count on us to deliver on our pledges."

She added; "Every Rwandan has a stake and we have the responsibility to work together for our country's development. RPF is determined to serve every Rwandan equally and work together to develop our nation."

The campaign rally in Kamonyiwas characterized by extreme excitement as residents celebrated all through the rally. It was also RPF's fifth stop on the campaign trail.

According to the testimonies given during the rally, Kamonyi was isolated and branded a cursed zone. The District, which is located less than 30 kilometers from the capital, Kigali, had no electricity or piped water until Kagame was elected President.

The residents continuously sang songs in praise of RPF, noting that the developments registered in the area have, among others, restored their dignity and pride as Rwandans.

Elizabeth Uwamahoro, 43, is among the thousands who walked to the campaign site, as part of her efforts to show her support to the RPF candidates.

"For people who have lived in this area as long as I have, we know what RPF and Paul Kagame have done for us. Schools are now closer to home, we have electricity and water. It is like a dream come true."

She added; "I am ready and confident to vote for RPF. In the next mandate, we want to see more tarmac roads, especially in the deep villages so that we are directly linked to the city."

Uwamahoro shared similar sentiments with Alphonse Rwatubyaye who praised RPF Chairman for leading the party's vision.

"All this is because of him (Paul Kagame). And I can reassure him of my support all the time."

The RPF-led coalition comprises RPF Inkotanyi, Parti Socialiste Rwandais (PSR), Parti du Progrès et la Concorde (PPC), and Centrist Democratic Party (PDC).

The Parliament has 80 seats, but only 53 will be contested through universal adult suffrage, while the remaining 27 are reserved for special interest groups.

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) has set July 14-15 as voting dates for all Rwandans to pick the next Head of State and members of the Chamber of Deputies, the country's lower house of parliament.

Under the current constitution that transitioned from a seven-year to a five-year presidency cycle, Kagame is competing with two challengers; Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda, and Philippe Mpayimana, an independent candidate.