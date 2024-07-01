Rwanda: Nsengiyumva Floats Idea of Creating 'Supreme Leader' Role

Janvier Nsengiyumva, the only independent candidate in the parliamentary race, kicked off his Kigali city electoral campaign on June 29 in Kicukiro district's Gatenga sector. This marked his 13th campaign stop as he aims to visit all 30 districts of Rwanda.

Nsengiyumva, a 35-year-old computer engineer and robotics developer, is vying for a parliamentary seat after 26 other independent candidates failed to meet the eligibility criteria.

In an interview with The New Times, he expressed optimism about his campaign's progress, stating, "So far, the campaign has been going well. I'm covering two districts a day. Today I was in Bugesera and Kicukiro. The people have been showing up, and even when not in masses, we try and give those who show up flyers to let others know."

Among his key campaign promises, Nsengiyumva highlighted his proposal for an executive leader role above the president, suggesting that Paul Kagame should assume this position after his term ends. He noted that this idea has been well-received by the public.

Speaking independently, Nsengiyumva highlighted the advantages: "Outside forces do not sway me. People have shared their wishes and gained my trust through the signature collection process. After I join parliament, I will be able to personally address the many issues brought up around the nation."

He urged Rwandans to vote for him to ensure diverse representation in parliament, stating, "I would like to tell Rwandans: vote for me. This is a democracy; it's a collective effort to establish equal opportunities for creating laws in parliament. Today, there's an unfilled seat. Political parties, women, youth, and people with disabilities--let's make it equal by including an independent voice too. Vote for me so we can balance representation in parliament and ensure all voices are heard, as the law mandates."

Nsengiyumva's manifesto for the July 2024 elections includes several pledges he aims to champion if elected to parliament. He proposes advocating for the establishment of a teachers' shop to provide affordable essentials for educators and their families.

As an MP, Nsengiyumva would have the authority to draft and propose legislation supporting this initiative, influencing parliamentary debates and committee decisions. He also proposes lowering the value-added tax (VAT) from 18 percent to 12 percent to ease the tax burden on consumers and boost economic activity.

Additionally, Nsengiyumva advocates for a workforce allocation framework to align manpower with district-specific demographics. This plan includes setting a minimum wage to ensure fair compensation for workers.

Nsengiyumva's campaign will conclude in his birth district of Nyanza on July 12. According to Rwandan electoral law, an independent candidate or political party must secure at least 5 percent of the votes to win a seat in the Chamber of Deputies.