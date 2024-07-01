Rwanda: Roads Top Wishlist for Ruhango, Kamonyi Voters

30 June 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Michel Nkurunziza

Residents in Ruhango District have asked Liberal Party (PL) parliamentary aspirants to consider rehabilitation of the road from Ruhango town to Gitwe District Hospital if they get seats in parliament during July elections.

The hospital was established in 1997 and is located in Bweramana Sector, Ruhango District of Southern Province.

The Liberal Party (PL) members on Saturday held its campaign in Ruhango and Kamonyi districts.

The party which has 54 parliamentary aspirants is backing RPF-Inkotanyi's candidate, incumbent President Paul Kagame, in the presidential race.

"We need rehabilitation towards Gitwe hospital to ease transport. Patients in a vehicle are so much affected because this road has a lot of holes due to damages. If PL parliamentary aspirants are voted they should consider advocating for us to have asphalt roads towards that hospital," Emmanuel Mutabaruka, a resident of Ruhango Sector told The New Times in an interview.

In Kamonyi district, a group of people with visual impairment entertained attendants during the campaign by Liberal Party (PL) members on Saturday afternoon.

Some residents who attended this campaign trail also told The New Times that they need rehabilitation of the road to Remera Rukoma hospital, which is a district hospital.

"We need asphalt roads because transport is not easy towards Remera Rukoma hospital. The road has a lot of holes and this affects patients being transported. The hospital should also be expanded.

We also need rehabilitation of the road to Mugina and the road to Mukunguri which connects to Nyagihamba hospital. This road is poor because bridges were also destroyed.

Parliamentary aspirants should take into our requests," said Laurence Mukandayambaje, a resident of Kamonyi District.

Liberal Party (PL) first vice president Théogène Munyangeyo said that the push for infrastructure development in remote and rural areas is part of its manifesto.

"For instance, Remera Rukoma hospital needs expansion in Kamonyi, a district that is directly connected to Kigali City. Even people from Kigali can use it. The road to this hospital also needs to be rehabilitated. We need to consider people's views if we get seats in parliament," he said.

PL's manifesto focuses on three principles which include liberty, justice and socio-economic development.

The party's campaign will move its campaign trail to Western Province districts from July 1st.

