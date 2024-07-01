Central Africa: Nsengiyumva Promises to Boost Fish Production On Lake Kivu

30 June 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Germain Nsanzimana

Janvier Nsengiyumva, who is running for an independent parliamentary seat has promised Rubavu residents to boost fish production if he is elected.

He was speaking to residents on the outskirts of the town in Rubavu sector as he continued his campaign trail in northwest Rwanda, on Sunday, June 30.

Fish-related projects that will increase production on Lake Kivu and improve cross-border trade are among his plans once they vote for him to get a seat in parliament.

"If I am elected, I will work to support projects that increase fish production so that you benefit from it. There is also improving cross-border trade via Rwanda-DR Congo border posts which will be included in my advocacy," Nsengiyumva said.

Innocent Ndayizeye, a Rubavu resident, asked him to speak for teachers across the country so that they should get lunch at schools" as students do.

