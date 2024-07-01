Uganda: Masaka's Kasaali Village Cries Out for Electricity

Residents of Kasaali Iillage in Kimanya Kabonera Sub-county, Masaka City, have appeale to the government for access to electricity, citing its critical role in fostering development.

This plea comes amidst frustrations over being overlooked despite their proximity to urban centres and main roads.

Kasaali is situated 5km from Masaka City centre and the Masaka-Muttukula highway, the village is a home to approximately one thousand residents, who are doing different jobs including those that need electricity to operate.

"We have been neglected for too long. Electricity is not a luxury but a necessity for our village's growth and the well-being of our residents," sai Hadijah Nakyanzi, a resident.

According to the community, the absence of electricity has hindered progress, particularly affecting education initiatives like the vocational school established by philanthropist Yasin Kalyango.

The school, aimed at helping children, especially the vulnerable, has been unable to operate optimally without reliable power supply.

"We built this vocational school in 2019 and it started to operate in 2020. When Covid-19 pandemic hit, we closed the school which by then had 150 students," Kalyango, director of Glow effect vocational school, said.

"Then after Covid, they came back but the school collapsed due to power shortage in the area since all the machines we had including sewing machines, dryers, among others needed electricity to operate."

Kalyango added that they tried to ask for electricity from Umeme but all in vain yet they are near the city centre.

"It is just 5km from Masaka-Mutukula highway and the whole village needs only 100 electricity poles but it is unfortunate that the government can connect hard-to-reach areas like Kapchowra among others but we are left behind," he said.

"Our vocational school could greatly benefit from electricity. It would enhance our teaching capabilities and provide better opportunities for our children," said Paul Kalema, a resident.

Residents can only count pylons for powerlines that delivers electricity to Tanzania.

"It is very unfortunate that the electricity poles and lines are passing in our plots to Tanzania but us the owners of land we were left behind yet we cannot connect to those poles to bring power into our homes and businesses," said Christine Nalubega, the Kasaali village vice chairperson.

She said crime in the village is attributed to the darkness at night.

Joseph Kalungi, the Masaka regional coordinator from the Ministry of Energy, said rural electrification programme was facing challenges, including administrative disruptions caused by agency mergers.

Despite these setbacks, efforts are reportedly ongoing to address electrification needs across Masaka district.

"We are aware of the challenges, but we are hopeful that our voices will be heard and the necessary steps taken to connect Kasali village to the grid," assured Kalungi.

Kasali's plight reflects a larger issue affecting several areas in Masaka, including Kiyumba, Kigondo, and Nyendo-Kirinda, which have also experienced delays in electrification efforts, stalling their development prospects.

Kalungi said the Ministry of Energy currently has a programme called 'Zero Pole, One Pole or Two Poles and urged people of Masaka who are eligible to participate in it to get electricity.

The programme, he said, is for when one only needs one electricity pole, two or none for power to reach their home.