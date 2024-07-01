Somalia: Somali Foreign Minister Heads to Ankara for Talks With Ethiopia

30 June 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — In a significant diplomatic move, the Somali Minister of Foreign Affairs and his delegation departed today for Ankara, Turkey, to participate in crucial negotiations between Somalia and Ethiopia, facilitated by the Turkish government.

The Somali government has reiterated its unwavering commitment to upholding the nation's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and unity. These principles form the bedrock of Somalia's stance in the upcoming talks, as the nation seeks to address and resolve critical issues with its neighbor, Ethiopia.

The discussions in Ankara are expected to cover a wide range of topics, including border security, economic cooperation, and the recent controversial port deal between Ethiopia and Somaliland. The latter issue has been a point of contention, with Somalia strongly opposing the agreement and calling for its nullification.

The Turkish government's role as a mediator underscores its growing influence in regional diplomacy and its commitment to fostering stability in the Horn of Africa. As a longstanding ally of both Somalia and Ethiopia, Turkey is uniquely positioned to facilitate constructive dialogue between the two nations.

The outcome of these talks will be closely watched by the international community, as they hold the potential to reshape the geopolitical landscape of the region. The Somali government remains steadfast in its pursuit of a peaceful resolution that respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all parties involved.

