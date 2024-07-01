Somalia: ATMIS Transfers Abdalle Birolle Base to SNA in Preparation for Troop Reduction

Kismayo, Somalia — In a significant step towards the third phase of troop reduction, the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) has handed over the Abdalle Birolle base in the Jubaland regional government to the Somali National Army (SNA). This marks the fourth station that ATMIS has transferred as part of its ongoing transition plan.

The handover ceremony was attended by key officials from ATMIS, UNSOS (United Nations Support Office in Somalia), and the SNA. Sivuyile Bam, the Deputy Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Council, emphasized ATMIS's commitment to supporting Somalia's Transition Plan aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region.

Santosh Koka, the UNSOS Transition Planning Office Officer, stated that UNSOS will continue to provide essential logistical support to ensure a smooth and successful transition. UNSOS has also donated generators, water purifiers, water tanks, boreholes, and control panels to the SNA to bolster its operational capabilities.

The event was witnessed by prominent figures including the Commander of the 2nd ATMIS division, Sar. Seif Salim Rashid; the Deputy Mayor of Abdalle Birolle, Ahmed Ali; and the Commander in charge of Abdalle Birolle Station, Major Mohamed Hassan Gabobe, along with other officers from ATMIS, UNSOS, and the SNA.

This handover is a crucial milestone in the ongoing transition process and underscores the collaborative efforts between ATMIS, UNSOS, and the Somali government to enhance security and stability in the region.