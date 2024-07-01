Rwanda: Independence Day Is a Day of Reflection for All Rwandans

opinion

On Monday, July 1, Rwandans will observe Independence Day. Unlike many nations, ours is not a day marked by grand parades or celebratory fireworks. The road since 1962 has been undeniably turbulent, with the scars of the past etched deep within our national identity.

The so-called independence from Belgian colonial rule only entrenched ethnic hatred, with thousands of citizens killed while hundreds of thousands of others were driven out of their country to become refugees, mostly in neighbouring countries where they would stay for decades.

It would be disingenuous to claim that independence brought immediate or widespread improvement to the lives of Rwandans. The deep societal divisions that tragically culminated in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi were present long before.

However, dismissing Independence Day as merely symbolic would be a grave mistake. This date is a stark reminder of the path we have chosen - self-determination. It is a day to reflect on the struggles we have overcome and the responsibility we hold to build a brighter future.

Let us not shy away from the darkness. The horrors of the Genocide must be remembered, not to dwell on the past, but to ensure such atrocities are never repeated. This day is a call to recommit ourselves to unity, to the principles of working for common good, and to building a Rwanda where every citizen feels safe and valued.

Rwanda's journey since independence has been complex and challenging. Yet, amidst the strife, there is undeniable progress. Economic growth, advancements in education and healthcare, and a commitment to reconciliation offer hope for the future.

Independence Day is not simply a commemoration of a distant event. It is a day to recommit ourselves to the ideals that freedom represents: justice, equality, and a better tomorrow for all Rwandans. Let us use this day as a springboard, a moment of reflection that propels us forward on our path to a more peaceful and prosperous nation.