Rwanda: What to Know About Renovated Amahoro Stadium Inauguration

The newly refurbished Amahoro Stadium is set to be inaugurated on Monday, July 1, after a significant two-year facelift that began in mid-2022.

ALSO READ: Renovated Amahoro Stadium inauguration rescheduled to July 1

The inauguration of the ultra-modern 45,000-seat facility was initially slated for July 4, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of Rwandan Liberation Day, but the Ministry of Sports moved the function to July 1 to 'avoid scheduling conflicts.'

"We decided to separate the two events to avoid having them on the same day," Zephanie Niyonkuru, the Permanent Secretary of MINISPORTS, told Times Sport on Friday, June 28.

Here are four things you should know about the stadium inauguration:

Kagame to grace stadium inauguration

According to a communique released by MINISPORTS, President Paul Kagame will preside over the official inauguration of Amahoro Stadium.

The head of state previously held a tour in the stadium on June 15, hours before APR vs Rayon Sports played the first match at the facility since its completion.

The match served to test the readiness of the facility's crowd control, and other logistical aspects of the stadium which has already secured green light to host international matches as approved by world football governing body FIFA.

Times Sport understands that some officials from the Confederation of African Football

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

(CAF), CECAFA and FIFA were invited to the inauguration event.

APR FC vs Police FC to play friendly match

The event will feature a friendly match between 2023/24 Primus National League champions APR FC and Peace Cup winners Police FC. The winner will receive the Amahoro Stadium Inauguration Trophy.

This will be the second match held at the stadium, following a friendly derby between APR FC and Rayon Sports on June 15. Both teams played out a goalless draw.

Tickets

Tickets for the match are on sale since Saturday, June 29. Regular tickets are available via www.ticqet.rw at Rwf 1,000 for both upper and lower bowls, and Rwf 20,000 for VIPs.

Kick off

The game will kick off at 5:00 PM Kigali Time but doors will be open at 11:00 AM and close at 3:00 PM.