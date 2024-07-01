South Africa: Students Drown in Debt Despite Full Bursaries - South African News Briefs - July 01, 2024

Students Drown in Debt Despite Full Bursaries

University students nationwide are racking up debt for their studies despite receiving 100% bursaries from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), reports News24. As universities increase fees and interest accrues on their bills, some students are dropping out and others are squatting in friends' residence rooms. NSFAS spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said, "Students should contact us to report any backlogs in payments at their institutions or TVET colleges, allowing us to address these issues promptly."

Big Boost for Eskom's Fight Against Load Shedding

Power utility Eskom has added 800MW of power to the national grid with the addition of a new generating unit at Kusile power station, reports TimesLIVE. The addition of the new unit, first synchronized to the grid in December last year but now officially online, will increase Kusile's output to 4,000MW. Eskom CEO Dan Marokane said the 800MW addition was part of a 2,500MW addition to be added to the grid before the end of the year. Eskom system operator GM Isabel Fick said "Kusile unit 5 makes a valuable contribution to the national grid. Not only is it one of the largest baseload units contributing megawatts, but it also enhances the stability of the network."

MyCiTi Fares Up 5% as Costs Rise, Commuters Outraged

MyCiTi bus fares will increase as of 1 July 2024, with a trip now costing commuters 5% more, reports News24. MyCiTi adjusts its fares annually, following the conclusion of the City of Cape Town's annual budget process, which considers the latest cost projections for providing services over the upcoming year. Struggling Cape commuters are outraged, reports News24. Commuters voiced concerns over rising MyCiTi fares amid high inflation. The City of Cape Town said the primary factor for this year's increase is the rise in vehicle operating company costs, including diesel, the consumer price index, and the producer price index.

