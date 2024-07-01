Angola: Banana and Cassava Fair and Conference Raises More Than 50 Million Kwanzas

30 June 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cabinda — Fifty-eight million and 92 thousand kwanzas is the amount collected during the three days of the third edition of the Banana and Cassava Fair and Conference in the province of Cabinda, the provincial secretary for Integrated Economic Development, Cândida dos Santos, said Saturday.

When presenting the results obtained at the event, Cândida dos Santos said in terms of revenues collected there was a reduction of two million compared to the last edition, where the amount of 60 million kwanzas was collected.

Still, according to the promoter, the results obtained during the event certainly met the organization's expectations.

Under the motto 'Promoting production to diversify exports', according to the official, the 430 exhibitors from all residents of the province of Cabinda, were able to market their products, opened new partnerships and also increased the level of business knowledge.

According to Cândida dos Santos, for three days, more than ten thousand people visited the exhibition in order to establish partnerships and buy products from the countryside.

For his part, Deputy Governor for the Economic Sector, Macário Lemba encouraged the provincial secretariats for Integrated Economic Development, Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries and the administrations to continue to promote similar events in order to publicize the agricultural potential of the region.

For the economist, the fair also had another tendency, to promote agribusiness, entrepreneurship and the promotion of employment and employability.

During the three days of the Banana and Cassava Fair and Conference, the participants addressed topics such as the financing lines of the Agrarian Development Support Fund (FADA), food security, company certification, cultivation and processing techniques, recipes for banana derivatives and cassava. JFC/VIC/DOJ

