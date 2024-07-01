Uganda: Govt Gives Out 730 Free Land Titles in Isingiro

Residents of Rushasha Sub County in Isingiro district have finally received freehold land titles from the Ministry of Lands under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development USMID program refugee social cohesion with host communities.

Beneficiaries total up to 730 people, and 455 of those have already received their freehold land titles after some spending more than two to four decades without land titles.

The rest of the 275 peoples titles await issuance before the end of the year 2024.

According to Sheila Naturinda the USMID communications specialist "455 of the 730 land titles have been given at a free cost to the people of Rushasha sub county in Isingiro district under the USMID program of refugee social cohesion with host communities."

"The five years USMID additional financing phase districts that host large numbers of refugees away from municipality and cities, have been implementing it under infrastructure, land adjudication and physical planning; this explains the titles we have given out today."

According to the Isingiro North Member of Parliament, who doubles as state minister of animal industry Bright Rwamirama, "the land titles will solve the problem of conflict between refugee land and host community land"

"The titles that have been issued out today will enable the people of Rushasha achieve the socio-economic transformation because their land is safe from grabbing and rampant wrangles between them and Nakivale refugee settlement, but also our people should be able now to use their land gainfully to achieve the socioeconomic transformation."

According to the Secretary of Social Services in Isingiro district, Byarugaba Rudoviiko, Rushasha Sub County has long been plagued by land disputes with Nakivale refugee settlement, emphasizing the importance of clarifying these land titles.

"In Isingiro, we have been having a challenge of land ownership between the refugees and the nationals fighting for land, but with issuance of these land titles, this problem will be solved," Byarugaba said

"The focus now should be on empowering these people to engage in productivity and government programs to benefit, for example, the Parish development modal, accessing loans with collateral among others" He added.

The excited residents that Nile Post spoke to expressed happiness after years of worry and suspense.

"I have lived in fear for my land to be grabbed for over 20 years, thinking maybe someday someone will come and claim my land belongs to them, but now I am firm" Moreen Kiconco said.

Boniface Bwamugisha said that "since I bought my land five years ago, I have had no land title, but now I have it, and I will guard it so jealously".

As the five-year USMID additional financing phase closes, it has had a total of 11 projects at a cost of shs36.5 billion in Isingiro district .

The projects include 7.09km road in the town council, 14 gravel roads totaling at 74.4km in town and Rushasha, markets as well as the Rwempaju-Nyungu bridge of 0.51km among others.