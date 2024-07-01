Uganda: Six People Killed in Two Weeks As Karamoja Gun Violence Surges

1 July 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Richard Oyel

Another person has been shot dead in Moroto, bringing the death toll to six in just two weeks.

Emmanuel Otim , a Boda Boda rider was shot and killed while riding his motorcycle in Nakiloro Village

The latest incidents have sparked fears of renewed wave of gun violence in Karamoja.

Local leaders have been blamed for being silent in the face of escalating attacks by gun wielding criminals

"The leaders are silent in the face of as these attacks continue. We expected this issue to be raised in the Parliament but our leaders have chosen silence," Emmanuel Chero , a resident of Moroto said.

The attacks, blamed on suspected warriors, have primarily targeted areas of Nakiloro and Kakingol

However, the joint security forces have assured the public that they are in control and working to restore peace in Moroto district.

"We have deployed both foot and motorized patrols to deal with the attacks," Mike Longole, Police regional Spokesperson for Karamoja told Nile Post

"We urge the public to remain calm."

More than two decades after the Ugandan government convinced many people in Karamoja to hand in their firearms, there have been cases of renewed gun violence.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.