Uganda: Six People Killed in Two Weeks As Karamoja Gun Violence Surges

Another person has been shot dead in Moroto, bringing the death toll to six in just two weeks.

Emmanuel Otim , a Boda Boda rider was shot and killed while riding his motorcycle in Nakiloro Village

The latest incidents have sparked fears of renewed wave of gun violence in Karamoja.

Local leaders have been blamed for being silent in the face of escalating attacks by gun wielding criminals

"The leaders are silent in the face of as these attacks continue. We expected this issue to be raised in the Parliament but our leaders have chosen silence," Emmanuel Chero , a resident of Moroto said.

The attacks, blamed on suspected warriors, have primarily targeted areas of Nakiloro and Kakingol

However, the joint security forces have assured the public that they are in control and working to restore peace in Moroto district.

"We have deployed both foot and motorized patrols to deal with the attacks," Mike Longole, Police regional Spokesperson for Karamoja told Nile Post

"We urge the public to remain calm."

More than two decades after the Ugandan government convinced many people in Karamoja to hand in their firearms, there have been cases of renewed gun violence.