South Africa: Police Are Hot On the Heels of Rhino Poaching Suspects

1 July 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
The Members of SAPS Limpopo, Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit (STESU) in Makhado have launched a massive manhunt for the suspects who reportedly killed and dehorned the special protected species, two (02) rhinos, in an incident that occurred between 2024-06-28 at around 17:00 and 2024-06-29 at around 07:00 in one of the Game Reserves at Makhado policing precinct.

According to reports, the employees of the Game Reserve reported on duty on Saturday, 29 June 2024 at around 07:00 and while patrolling, they found two (02) rhinos shot and killed by unknown suspects.

It appears that after shooting the Rhinos, the said suspects removed the horns and fled the scene on foot by jumping over the fence.

The Police were notified about the incident and opened a case of rhino poaching for further investigations.

The suspects are still unknown.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects involved should contact the investigating officer Constable Madoro Ndivhaleni 082 319 9545 or the crime stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest Police Station or MySAPSApp.

