Rwanda: Showbiz Recap - Kivu Fest Debuts in Kigali, Umuhire Stars in American Horror Movie and More

It has been a good week for Rwanda's entertainment industry with a lot of stories making headlines.

From renowned Rwandan actress Eliane Umuhire starring in American horror movie 'A Quiet Place' which premiered in Kigali to Rwanda's return to the Miss Supranational stage after two years, The New Times highlights stories that trended most in Rwanda's entertainment world over the week.

Rwanda's Umuhire stars in horror movie 'A Quiet Place'

'A Quiet Place: Day One'--an American horror film starring award winning Rwandan actress Eliane Umuhire and Kenya's prominent actress Lupita Nyong'o, premiered at Canal Olympia, Rebero, Kigali on Friday, June 28.

The apocalyptic horror film, directed by Michael Sarnoski, was released on June 28, with a running time of 99 minutes. The film is a third installment in the 'A Quiet Place' film series, serving as a spin-off prequel of the first film.

Kivu Fest debuts in Kigali

Organisers Kivu Fest, one of Rwanda's biggest music festivals held annually at Kivu Public Beach in Rubavu District, officially relocated to Kigali over the weekend, a move that surprised many partygoers.

Thousands of Kigalians would travel to Rubavu every year for the party but organisers decided to relocate it to the Rwandan capital for the reasons they decline to explain.

The first Kigali edition of Kivu Fest was held at Onomo Hotel and featured non-stop DJ sets by different disc jockeys such as DJ YB from the United States, along with DJs Shema, Pyfo, Kevin Klein, Joe the Drummer, Khizzbeats, and more.

Uwase to represent Rwanda at Miss Supranational 2025

Rwanda's Emelique Kimana Uwase has made it to the final list of contestants who will participate in the Miss Supranational 2025 in Poland.

The last time Rwanda had a representative at the annual global beauty pageant was in 2022 when Anita Kate Umuratwa was crowned Miss Supranational Rwanda 2020.

Uwase, 24, qualified for Miss Supranational 2025 after winning the Rwanda Universal Personality competition, which concluded in Kigali on June 21, overcoming competition from Marie Ange Ingabire Ndinda and Esther Ishimwe, who emerged first and second runners-up respectively.

Miss Supranational focuses on nurturing individuals who can inspire others and contribute meaningfully to society through their actions and influence.

Other Rwandan Beauty queens who have been to Miss Supranational are Shanita Umunyana (2019) and Colombe Akiwacu (2015).