Africa: Current Democracy in Africa Failing the Youth - Former UN Advisor

1 July 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Nii Marmah Boye

A former United Nations Governance Advisor, Professor Baffuor Agyeman-Duah, believes the protest in Kenya demonstrates the need for a critical review of democracy in some African countries.

Speaking to the media in Accra on June 29, 2024, Professor Agyeman-Duah said Africa's democratic system is flawed. As the youth observe the gap between the rich lives of political leaders and the struggles of most people, it leads to a sense of disconnect among them.

"The way certain aspects of Africa are practicing democracy is not working so there needs to be a second look at the practice. The youth see a distinct lifestyle of a small group of people, whereas the vast majority of the people are deprived," Professor Agyeman-Duah said.

Using Kenya as an example, he advised African leaders to address the needs of their citizens, as the issues in Kenya are common in many African countries.

"The situation in Kenya is not uniquely Kenya, it cuts across many African countries including our own and therefore our leadership should sit up, the issue here is leadership that is not responsive to the needs of the people, seeking self-aggrandizement," he said.

He also stated that the elite has mortgaged the future of the young people through reckless borrowing.

Recent protests in Kenya, triggered by the Finance Bill 2024, brought citizens together under the banner of '7 Days of Rage.' The protest pressured President William Ruto to withhold his signature from the controversial bill.

