South Africa: Non-Profits Pull Together to Alleviate Hunger in Tornado-Ravaged KZN Community

A tornado has left hunger and desperation in its wake as institutions try to aid tornado victims on the KwaZulu-Natal Dolphin Coast.

Two tents housing over 500 people stand side by side on a sports ground in eMagwaveni township in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). The ground is surrounded by destroyed houses, lots of rubble and a community lingering at the site waiting for a meal to be served or donations to arrive.

On 3 June, a tornado ripped through the township leaving 1,000 families homeless, 6 dead and R490 million worth of infrastructure damage in a storm that devastated parts of KZN. Almost a month later, desperation has created a survival of the fittest dynamic where people are trying to secure their next meal and building materials at all costs.

Daily Maverick spoke to Dudu Nzama, 59 who has lived in one of the disaster relief tents for the past three weeks. She has a family of eight children and grandchildren, who are staying with a relative in Verulam until they can find permanent accommodation together.

"As long as my children have a safe place for now, it's fine I can sleep here, close to our home. I lost everything, the house is gone. I'm waiting to get building material, even that 16 sheets of steel they provide, I can make a...