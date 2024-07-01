South Africa: UWC 'Disengages' From Israeli Academic Institutions in Support of Palestine

30 June 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Msindisi Fengu

A motion to disengage academic relations with Israeli institutions has been endorsed by the University of the Western Cape, the university announced on Friday, 28 June.

This, UWC revealed, was reaffirming its commitment to solidarity with Palestine.

In May, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor called for greater university student activism and boycotts against Israel.

This came after UWC and the University of Cape Town (UCT) made official statements calling for a ceasefire and immediate humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The motion, UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder said, was endorsed and supported by the council, senate, convocation and the student representative council.

"This motion underscores the university's unwavering support for justice, human rights, and rebuilding Palestinian higher education," the university said.

Disengaging from Israeli academic institutions was in line with the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel guidelines.

Other initiatives included:

Strengthening academic ties to enhance connections with Palestinian scholars and students and supporting the rebuilding of higher education in Gaza;Embarking on investment transparency by disclosing UWC investments in Israeli products and companies;Committing to disinvest from any agreements which may have been considered in the past; andAdvocating at national level, particularly at Universities South Africa, an organisation representing 26 vice-chancellors, for South African universities to adopt full academic disengagement...

