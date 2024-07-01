South Africa: Tears of Gratitude As SA Harvest Brings Much-Needed Food to Nelson Mandela Bay

analysis

After devastating floods in Kariega earlier this month, thousands of people were displaced, shelters were overrun and families lost precious possessions as robbers looted their homes. With damage estimated at more than R6bn, Premier Oscar Mabuyane said rebuilding was a priority. But after the crisis was over, families faced another issue - school holidays meant children were not receiving meals from the government's nutrition programme.

There were hugs and tears of joy and gratitude as the SA Harvest team last week rolled out its support programme to flood-ravaged communities in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The metro was hit hard by flash floods on the weekend of 2 June when more than 200mm of rain fell in a short space of time. Eleven people drowned as rivers burst their banks. Kariega (previously known as Uitenhage) bore the brunt of the floods.

The heavy rains also brought misery to the low-lying township of Missionvale where families had to be evacuated.

Alan Browde, the founder of SA Harvest, said: "The suffering of communities - especially poorer ones - often inflicted by nature can be devastating beyond description. The recent high winds and destructive floods in KZN and the Eastern Cape were no exception, with thousands displaced, extensive damage to homes and, perhaps the most painful of all, increased hunger. Under normal conditions, hunger in these regions is at shocking levels, but after disasters like this they become catastrophic.

"We at SA Harvest, with our mission to end hunger in South Africa, are proud to have responded with...