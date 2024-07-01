South Africa: Better to Be in Than Out - - Parties React to Gnu Cabinet

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on the appointment of the new Cabinet.
1 July 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Velani Ludidi

President Cyril Ramaphosa's new administration includes ministers and deputy ministers from nine parties. Member parties were hopeful while the opposition called the Cabinet a waste of taxpayers' money.

A month after South Africa's general election, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a new, expanded Cabinet on Sunday evening, sparking diverse reactions across the political spectrum.

Growing the Cabinet is a significant departure from Ramaphosa's previous pledge to streamline the executive and reduce the number of ministerial portfolios.

During his announcement, Ramaphosa said maintaining a broad and inclusive government was crucial for the government of national unity (GNU).

"Given the need to incorporate all parties within this coalition, reducing the number of portfolios was impossible," said Ramaphosa.

The African National Congress (ANC), leading the GNU, welcomed the announcement. The party stated that with the Cabinet now in place, finalising the structures of Parliament would be a priority.

"The dynamic interplay between policy and oversight authorities will be a critical part of making the government of national unity effective in bringing about transformation, redress, and national unity," declared the ANC.

Parliament had expressed concerns over the delay in the Cabinet formation, which had left many members of Parliament uncertain about their roles and future ministerial appointments. With the new Cabinet now set, the focus shifts to ensuring that the legislative...

