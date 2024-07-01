South Africa: Government of National Unity Bodes Well for Reducing Our Staggeringly High Youth Unemployment Rate

analysis

The current national unemployment rate for youth aged 15-34 years stands at a staggering 45.5%. Nearly half of our largely youthful population across South Africa are not realising their potential or contributing to society and are completely lost to our economy.

Listen to this article 6 min Listen to this article 6 min Everyone with an eye on the South African economy would have breathed a collective sigh of relief as news broke of the agreement between the ANC and DA, along with numerous smaller parties, to form a Government of National Unity. In particular, this should be a source of excitement and new hope for our youth.

South Africans have learnt a bit about ourselves these past few weeks, and it's been a very pleasant surprise. Despite the political noise, misinformation, expert opinions and fake news we've been bombarded with, our democracy has clearly matured admirably.

Our election process was largely free and fair, with none of the feared social disruption expected in some quarters. We no longer vote automatically for outdated and divisive political narratives, and the ruling elite will eventually be held accountable if they fail to deliver.

Perhaps most encouragingly - our youth came out in numbers to exercise the democratic rights so hard won by the previous generation. Conscientious, socially active youth - determined to have a say in their futures.

South Africa stood poised at a critical inflection point, where events over the course of...