Zimbabwe/Zambia: Warriors Dump Zambia Out of Cosafa Cup Tournament

THE Warriors of Zimbabwe dumped Zambia out of the 2024 COSAFA Cup tournament after beating them 2-0 in a Group B match played on Sunday afternoon at Isaac Wolfson Stadium in South Africa.

Zambia finished the match one man down after Killian Kanguluma was sent for an early shower in 32 minutes for accumulating a second yellow card.

Zimbabwe's win was facilitated by Michael Tapera and Takunda Benhura who gave their side a healthy halftime lead after scoring in 8 and 43 Minutes respectively.

The victory saw Zimbabwe going on top of Group B with 6 points, thus 3 points ahead of Comoros and Kenya who are both on 3 points, commanding position two and three respectively with Zambia sitting empty-handed at the bottom.

Zimbabwe will now face Kenya on Tuesday in their final group game as Zambia plays Comoros.

With four teams set to qualify for the semi-finals, Zimbabwe has already partially qualified based on their good run and how other teams are slowly performing in other groups.

Of the three groups, the top teams in all the groups will make it to the semi-finals plus one best second-place finisher.

Already Group A is all on 2 points after two rounds of action meaning, their best team will have 5 points at the end of the final round and that will be one point less than Zimbabwe who are on 6 points already before the final round.

The only chance for Zimbabwe not to qualify is for them to lose their final game against Kenya, at the same time top two teams in Group C should be on 7 points going which is a possibility depending on how they play on Monday in their second round Group games.