Uganda: MTN, Nile Breweries Boost Busoga Masaza Cup With Shs650m

MTN Uganda and Nile Breweries have injected Shs650 million into the 7th edition of MTN Busoga Masaza Cup this year.

During the launch of Busoga Masaza Cup at the kingdom headquarters Bugembe, officials revealed that MTN as the main sponsor has committed Shs550 million to this annual event.

Nile topped up the financial boost with Shs100 million.

The Kingdom 2nd Deputy Kattukiro, Noor Osman, applauded MTN Uganda for this partnership since the inception of the Busoga Masaza Cup.

"I thank our sponsors and the fans for the commitment especially in the previous editions and we promise that this time it will be bigger and better," Osman said.

He said the Masaza have been a uniting factor in the kingdom.

"Over the years we have seen overwhelming number of fans from all the chiefdoms who turn up to support their respective teams, let them continue with this spirit since sports has been pivotal in promoting togetherness in the Kingdom," he said.

Speaking on behalf of MTN Uganda chief executive, Ms Alice Namatovu and Denis Harindimana, MTN regional marketing manager Eastern Uganda, committed their support to Busoga Kingdom.

The Minister of Sports in Busoga Kingdom, Amin Bbosa, announced the organising Committee that shall be led by legendary sportsman Isa Magoola.

The tournament kicks off on August 3 with Bugweri Chiefdom hostinh defending champions Busiki at Bugweri Saza Grounds where Kyabazinga William Nadiope is expected to be the chief guest.

According t Bbosa, among the rules for this year's edition include, only those with National IDs indicating Busoga districts as their abode shall be allowed to participate and all professional players above 17 years shall not be allowed to participate in the tournament.

A lot of prizes shall be given to all participating teams including balls, two sets of uniforms for all teams, the winner shall get Shs13 million, first to fourth runners up Shs9.million, Shs6 millon and Shs4 millon, respectively.