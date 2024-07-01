Malawi: President Chakwera Mourns Soldier Lucius Banda

1 July 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Alfred Chauwa

Malawi President has faced another devastation following the death of music icon , Soldier Lucius Banda, who until his passing was leader and founding member of Zembani Band.

The death of Lucius Banda comes at a time while Malawi is still in the mourning period following the untimely demise of former Malawi's Vice President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima

But in brief Eulogy statement, Chakwera says he will miss his political activism, which was done through music.

"It is with deep sorrow that the First Lady and I mourn the passing of Hon. Lucius Banda, who was the Presidential Advisor on Youth and Arts. His political activism through music that captured our hopes and dreams, especially during the fight for democracy has profoundly shaped our nation, giving voice to the voiceless and challenging injustices," mourns Chakwera.

Chakwera says Lucius's legacy as a champion of the oppressed and a beacon of hope will forever inspire Malawi and beyond.

"His contributions to our culture and governance, including his service as a member of Parliament, will

be cherished and remembered,"he said.

The president has since sent the condolence message to the Banda family.

"To the Banda family, friends and all Malawians, we send our deepest

condolences. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time," he says.

