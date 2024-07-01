Kenya: Police Officer Among 2 Suspects Arrested With Sh2.9mn Worth of Elephant Tusks

Nairobi — A police officer is among two suspects arrested during a crackdown on illegal trade of elephant tusks in Longonot, Naivasha.

According to a police report, the arrests follow a tip-off that some people were engaging in illegal trade within the area.

"In a joint operation between the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and police, police have said that the duo, Omare Mungare Dismas, a police constable (pc) attached to Utheri wa Lari police station in Naivasha sub-county, and Otuke Denis Okinde were arrested with 20 pieces of elephant tusks weighing a total of 29 Kgs with an estimated street value of Sh2.9 million," the report indicated.

"The said team of KWS joined up with Police officers from Naivasha and travelled to Longonot Gorvernor area and on arrival at where the business was going on, two suspects were arrested with twenty pieces weighing 29 Kgs with a street value of 2.9million."

Police said the arrested policeman was attached to Utheri Wa Lari police station in Naivasha.

The second suspect was a civilian who is said to have been the owner of the cargo.

They were detained at the Naivasha police cells pending arraignment on Monday, July 1, 2024.

Police said the suspects will be charged with the offence of being in Possession of Wildlife Trophies of Endangered Species Contrary to Section 92(4) of the Wildlife Conservation Management Act 2013.

Officials said that up to eight elephants had been killed and there is a likelihood the incidents happened in the nearby parks.