Nairobi — The 2024 China-Kenya Traditional Medicine Cooperation Exhibition, hosted by Shandong University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Kenyatta University and Kenya Chinese Chamber of Commerce (Shandong), took place from June 27-29, 2024, with a total number of participants more than 1,000.

The event aimed to foster cross-cultural exchange and collaboration in the field of traditional medicine between China and Kenya.

The exhibition featured a diverse array of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) displays, including medicinal herbs, herbal teas, massage stick, acupuncture model, etc. Visitors had the opportunity to learn about the ancient practices and philosophies behind TCM, gaining insights into its holistic approach to health and wellness.

A highlight of the exhibition was the presence of Dr. Chen Jun, a renowned TCM practitioner, who had conducted on-site consultations and treatments.

Attendees have got the chance to experience firsthand the benefits of TCM through personalized sessions with Dr. Chen.

"The exhibition provided an invaluable platform for the exchange of knowledge and practices between China and Kenya. It was a privilege to share the principles and benefits of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) with attendees, and I was deeply impressed by the enthusiasm and openness of everyone involved," said Dr. Chen.

The event had garnered significant interest, drawing a large number of visitors eager to explore the world of traditional Chinese medicine. Among the attendees were several Kenyan government officials, Phyllis Kandie, Advisor Commodities Markets Development aAt Executive Office of the President State House, Pius Rotich, General Manager of Kenya Invest Authority and Henry Rotich, Director of Kenya Bureau of Standards, who did not only tour the exhibition but also participated in TCM therapy sessions, including the traditional Chinese massage.

"The exhibition showcased the rich heritage and innovative practices of traditional medicine from both China and Kenya. My experience with TCM has reinforced my appreciation for its holistic approach to health and wellness, and its valuable contributions to global medical practices," said Phyllis Kandie.

On his part, Pius Rotich, General Manager of Kenya Invest Authority said, "The exhibition provided an exceptional platform for showcasing the rich heritage and innovative practices of traditional medicine from both China and Kenya. It fostered a deeper understanding and mutual respect between our cultures, while also highlighting the potential for collaboration in health and wellness sectors."

This exhibition has offered a platform for sharing knowledge, fostering mutual understanding, and exploring the potential for integrating traditional Chinese medicine into Kenya's healthcare system.