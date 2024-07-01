Uganda: UAE, Uganda Ties to Grow Further, Says Amb Al Shamsi

The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Abdalla Al Shamsi has revealed that the relations between Uganda and United Arab Emirates are on the upward trajectory .

He added that he is extremely confident that the relations will continue to surge even in future because they are based on mutual respect, good will genuine cooperation characterized by shared interests.

Speaking to journalists at his office in Kololo, Mr Al Shamsi asserted that the partnership spans economic development, security, tourism, and education, enhancing regional stability and prosperity

"UAE has various investments programs lined up for Uganda that among others ; the Kidepo International Airport project, the construction of 1000 solar power megawatts Masdar , the establishment of the Busoga international polytechnic college which is the most advanced in East Africa that was constructed under the donation program," he said.

Ambassador Abdalla Al Shamsi. "Then there are also those that are being championed by projects Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum in the areas of energy, transport, agriculture, all which will strengthen the bond between the two countries .In addition to the above programs , the volume of trade exchange between the two countries has increased from $ 1.4bn in 2019 to $ 3.8bn in 2023 and the curve is still ascending . "

Last month, Uganda signed a memorandum of understanding with Sharjah chamber of commerce to build a second international airport near Kidepo national park in the northeast, of Uganda

He explained that the MOU signed between the Sharjah chamber of commerce and the Ugandan government to build the international airport in Kidepo will also include high end and world tourist lodges in the national park .

The ambassador said construction works will begin in August 2024 and promised quality work to be delivered on schedule.

"Already , the number of flights between two countries have increased to 23 weekly through UAE based airlines that include Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia. With Kidepo international airport in existence, these flights will increase because many international tourists will be able to visit the park as it will be easy to access it this time."

he said

Kidepo has been voted several times by CNN travel as one of the best national park in Africa but it has always had the challenge of accessibility both by land and air.

The government recently approved a loan to upgrade the road from Kitgum to Kidepo national park.

It is said that in addition to tourism, government prioritized the development of Kidepo international airport in Karamoja because of the gold discovery .

In June, last year Ugandan officials announced that approximately 31 million metric tonnes of gold ore had been discovered in the country.

This could result in as much as 320,158 metric tonnes of refined gold, worth an estimated US$12 trillion.

Officials from the Ministry of Energy say that the discovery shows that the biggest portion of these gold reserves are in Karamoja so establishing an international airport can facilitate the process of mining of this precious resource.

The ambassador also hailed the Ugandan government for honoring Sheikh Bin Markotoum Bin Juma Al Markotoum who is also a member of Dubai ruling family with the prestigious pearl of Africa grand master class one in the just concluded hero's day celebrations .

" I was proud as well to have witnessed the awarding of Mohammed Bin Markotoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum , a member of Dubai ruling family with the prestigious award . This further highlights the strong ties between Uganda "end UAE, he said .

The member of the Dubai ruling family was recognized for the very crucial developmental investments he has initiated in Uganda.